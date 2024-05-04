Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa; best and worst dressed celebrities from last year's Gala

Attention fashion lovers, it's Met Gala time! Fashion's biggest night, held on the first Monday in May, is just around the corner and we can't wait to see what extravagant looks will be served up this time around. The theme of this year's Costume Institute exhibition is quite enigmatic: Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Meanwhile, guests will be dressing in 'The Garden of Time', inspired by the J.G. Ballard short story of the same name. The highly anticipated event, dubbed the fashion Oscars, will take place on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Recap of Met Gala 2023: Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed celebrities(Getty images)

While we wait for the official ceremony to begin, let's take a look back at last year's gala, which was nothing short of a glamorous event, with celebrities dressed to perfection under the theme 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. From Alia Bhatt's pearl embellished white gown to Kendal Jenner's black catsuit, here are some of the best and worst dressed celebrities from the Met Gala 2023. (Also read: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, a look back at all the Indians who attended the fashion's biggest night )

Best and worst dressed celebrities from Met Gala 2023

Bad Bunny in Jacquemus

Bad Bunny rocked an all white ensemble in Jacquemus.(Getty images)

Excuse us while we gaze longingly and admire the meticulous grooming; the fusion of a classic men's suit with a striking, flowing coat adorned with roses— all in pristine white— evokes a deeply romantic atmosphere. The blend of feminine and masculine elements is executed with elegant simplicity, leaving us utterly enchanted and captivated.

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli

Michaela Coel Wows In Custom Beaded Schiaparelli Couture Gown At The 2023 Met Gala. Styled by ELLE's own Georgia Medley.(Getty Images)

While "goddess" might seem like a cliché in the world of red carpet commentary, it's truly the only word that does justice to this breathtaking Schiaparelli ensemble donned by the star of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is the epitome of a look that could inspire worship and devotion; it possesses a divine quality that transcends mere fashion and enters the realm of the sacred.

Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace

Anne Hathaway was simultaneously a Versace and Chanel bride at the 2023 Met Gala(Pinterest)

Anne Hathaway's custom Atelier Versace gown masterfully blends elements from both Karl Lagerfeld's Chanel and Versace, paying homage to the shared design elegance, sensuality, and playfulness of Lagerfeld and Donatella Versace. The form-fitting and daringly slashed gown evokes the iconic Versace silhouettes of the 1990s Supermodel era, while the use of gold thread French tweed, adorned with degradé embroidered ton-sur-ton paillettes and Swarovski crystals, harks back to Lagerfeld's tenure at Chanel. Chanel Camellia flowers delicately embellish the bust, adding a touch of Chanel's signature femininity.

Kim Kardashian

In Met Gala 2023 Kardashian showed off her hourglass figure with a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry.(Pinterest)

Kim Kardashian has become synonymous with her boundary-pushing Met Gala ensembles, from the iconic "wet dress" in 2019 to her Marilyn Monroe-inspired attire last year. However, her 2023 Met Gala outfit failed to ignite the same excitement and left many feeling underwhelmed and disappointed. It seemed to embody a perceived decline in her fashion empire, lacking the spark of inspiration and creativity that she's known for.

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

Doja Cat transformed into Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette for the Met Gala 2023(Getty Images)

Before Jared Leto stole the spotlight in a literal cat costume, our attention was captivated by the charming and witty tribute of the "Get Into It (Yuh)" singer to Lagerfeld's beloved fluffy white cat, Choupette. It was a delightful nod that had us clapping our hands in glee, and we couldn't help but imagine Lagerfeld himself smiling at the homage.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel

Kristen Stewart proved that less is more at the 2023 Met Gala, rocking a short messy hairdo and little to no makeup on her face.(Getty Images)

It exudes a queer punk drag king vibe, and for that reason alone, we're drawn to it. However, we can't help but wish for more substantial shoes and feel a bit hesitant about the sheer panel in the shirt. Nevertheless, the hair and makeup are undeniably fierce and add to the overall appeal.

Florence Pugh in Valentino

The 'Dune: Part Two' actress shaved her signature blonde hair for a daring Valentino look at the 2023 Met Gala.(Getty Imgaes)

The leading star of the Dune: Part Two channeled her inner Princess Irulan with this enchanting creation by Valentino. We admire her enthusiasm for playing with fashion and embracing her own unique style—it's truly contagious. The dramatic headpiece adds a whimsical touch, but we agree that a slightly shorter length might have enhanced its overall impact.

Jenna Ortega in Thom Browne

Jenna Ortega arrived at the 2023 Met Gala in a goth glam dress by Thom Browne.(Getty images)

The star of Wednesday delighted us in this Thom Browne ensemble, seamlessly blending elements of Goth, Flamenco, and Mexican design inspirations with the iconic tweeds and pearls synonymous with Chanel. It's a tribute not only to Karl Lagerfeld and the world of fashion but also to Ortega's already iconic Wednesday dance. The fusion of these diverse influences creates a captivating and memorable look that celebrates creativity and individuality.