Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra, a look back at all the Indians who attended the fashion's biggest night

Fashion enthusiasts are abuzz with excitement as the much-anticipated Met Gala 2024 draws near. With just a few days to go until the first Monday in May, all eyes are on the Indian celebrities who are expected to grace the event with their presence. In recent years, India's representation at the Met Gala has grown steadily, with a host of celebrities from the country and its diaspora-making memorable appearances in stunning ensembles. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', promises to inspire creative interpretations, with the dress code set as 'The Garden of Time'. Indians at Met Gala: Alia to Priyanka, a look back at all the past attendees(Instagram)

As anticipation builds for how participants will bring this theme to life, let's take a nostalgic look back at the Indian celebrities who have left their mark on the most coveted fashion event of the year. (Also read: Met Gala themes over the years: A look back at the many first Mondays of May )

Indians who have attended the Met Gala

Alia Bhatt (2023)

Alia Bhatt made her much-anticipated debut at the 2023 Met Gala, and she didn't disappoint. Dazzling in a bespoke gown designed by none other than Prabal Gurung, Bhatt's ensemble paid homage to fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld. Inspired by Lagerfeld's iconic bridal look for Chanel's autumn/winter 1992 collection, Bhatt's gown was a stunning vision in white. Adorned with delicate pearls and intricately embroidered throughout, the dress exuded an air of timeless elegance.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

2023

For the 2023 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a Maison Valentino ensemble that included an all-black strapless gown with a bow and thigh-high slit. To further enhance her stunning look, she paired it with white leather gloves, a black faille cape, and white bows on the sleeves. She finished off the look with luxurious Bulgari jewellery.

2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas acing the Camp theme at Met Gala 2019.

Designed by Christian Dior for the 2019 Met Gala theme, Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion, is arguably one of Chopra's most daring ensembles. Influenced by Alice in Wonderland's Mad Hatter, the corseted grey tulle gown was embroidered with a pastel gradient of feathers. It had a cape at the back and a thigh-high slit. Chopra chose an imaginative hairstyle with a high crown, bold berry lips and white, icy lashes.

2018

Priyanka Chopra in her Ralph Lauren velvet gown at Met Gala 2018

At the 2018 Met Gala, Priyanka Chopra wore a stunning Madonna-inspired Ralph Lauren maroon velvet gown, embellished with an embroidered gold lacework headpiece made in India. Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination was the theme and Priyank nailed it. The star accessorised her look with a bold maroon lip and Cartier jewellery.

2017

Priyanka Chopra made her Met Gala debut with Nick Jonas in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the 2017 Met Gala, wearing an ensemble inspired by Ralph Lauren's trench coat. Along with her husband Nick Jonas, Chopra was one of the first Bollywood celebrities to attend the ball. Although Chopra's ensemble was designed to pay homage to the year's theme, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between, it ultimately served as the impetus for a plethora of social media memes and became an unforgettable moment in pop culture.

Deepika Padukone

2019

Deepika Padukone's pink dress at the 2019 Met Gala was a standout look. (Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone dressed as the famous doll for the camp: Fashion theme, wearing a pink Zac Posen outfit long before Barbiecore became a thing. Padukone chose a bold maroon lip colour and a striking high ponytail to complement her head-turning look. The 400 pieces of three-dimensional embroidery on the strapless gown were made from Lurex jacquard.

2018

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2018

With the theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Deepika Padukone chose Prabal Gurung to create her crimson sculptural gown for the 2018 Met Gala. The star accessorised her look with a bold red lip, sleek hair and simple sculptural diamond earrings.

2017

Deepika Padukone made her debut at Met Gala in 2017.

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone also made her Met Gala debut in 2017. Wearing a satin Tommy Hilfiger gown, she celebrated the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons theme: Art of the In-Between. The dress featured a plunging neckline and backless detailing. Padukone accessorised the look with long drop earrings and diamond flower jewellery adorning her hair.

Isha Ambani

2023

Isha Ambani attends Met Gala 2023 in a reimagined saree by Prabal Gurung.

In 2023, businesswoman Isha Ambani wore a unique Prabal Gurung design to the Met Gala. She wore an opulent black one-shoulder gown with a long silk chiffon train in the same colour and hand-embroidered crystal and pearl accents along the edge. Paired with an abundance of Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and a Chanel doll bag designed by Karl Lagerfeld, Ambani looked stunning in the ensemble.

2019

In 2019 Met Gala, Isha Ambani graced the red carpet of the Met Gala in a pale violet tulle v-neck ballgown by designer Prabal Gurung.(Instagram/@prabalgurung)

At the 2019 Met Gala, which had the theme 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', Isha Ambani wore a pale violet tulle gown by Prabal Gurung. The extravagant gown took more than 350 hours to create and was hand-embroidered with crystals and ostrich feathers.

2017

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani's turned many heads with her breathtaking look at the Met Gala 2019.

Isha Ambani made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017 wearing a Christian Dior haute couture gown adorned with floral and pearl elements. Ambani accessorised her look with diamond earrings and went for a low-key glamour look.

Natasha Poonawalla

2023

Entrepreneur and style icon Natasha Poonawala once again indulged her passion for dramatic, avant-garde design, wearing a bespoke all-silver Schiaparelli gown with long, sharp edges framing her face. The ensemble was influenced by several designs from Schiaparelli's Haute Couture 2023 collection. With a sleek ponytail to complete the look, Poonawalla looked stylish, seductive and futuristic.

2022

When Natasha Poonawala broke the internet with her 'Gilded' look at Met Gala 2022. (Instagram)

Poonawala's Sabyasachi sari and Schiaparelli gold corset, with its astronomical detailing, earned her a place on the Met Gala's best-dressed list in 2022. With her Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli ensemble, the billionaire brought an Indian twist to the Gilded Glamour theme. Long dangling earrings set with large uncut gemstones and stacks of heavy jewelled bangles completed her ensemble.

2019

Peter Dundas designed Natasha Poonawala's ultra-blue Met Gala ensemble, which consisted of a bodycon dress with a large crystal belt accent and a crystal-encrusted halterneck, as well as a pleated, draped skirt.

2018

Natasha Poonawala made her debut in the 2018 Met Gala.(Pinterest)

At the 2018 Met Gala, Natasha Poonawala made her debut in a Prabal Gurung gown, which featured a corseted bodice and a graffiti-inspired New York design at the flared bottom.

Diya Mehta Jatia (2023)

Shloka Ambani's sister Diya Mehta Jatia attended Met Gala 2023 in stunning green ensemble.

Diya Mehta Jatia was another Indian to attend the Met Gala wearing a Prabal Gurung creation. Her look consisted of a flowing emerald green skirt, a black bodice and Ashoka by William Goldberg earrings. She also wore her centre-parted hair pulled back in a single braid, topped with an exquisite headpiece with an embroidered temple design as a tribute to her Indian heritage.