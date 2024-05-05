Met Gala 2024: Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian, 8 most outrageous Gala looks of all time that made fashion history

It's Met Gala time! Fashion's biggest night is just around the corner, and we can't wait to see what stunning looks will be served up this time around. This iconic event, dedicated to raising funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is a staple in the calendars of celebrity fashionistas and a must-watch for enthusiasts and pop culture connoisseurs alike. This year's gala will take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme of this year's Costume Institute exhibition is quite enigmatic: Sleeping Beauties: Awakening Fashion. While the dress code is 'The Garden of Time'. Step into the world of high fashion as we unveil the most daring and iconic Met Gala looks of all time.

While any formal red carpet can evoke beautiful gowns and dapper tuxedos, the Met Gala stands out for its fearless embrace of sartorial risk. Fashion history has been made on the steps of the Met with the daring and truly outrageous looks worn by guests over the years. As we eagerly await the official ceremony, let's revisit some of the most audacious gala looks that have left an indelible mark on the world of fashion. (Also read: Met Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa; best and worst dressed celebrities from last year's Gala )

Most Outrageous MET Gala Dresses Of All Time

Jared Leto, 2023

Actor Jared Leto turned up literally like a cat for the MET Gala 2023. (AFP)

Jared Leto is renowned for making a splash at the Met Gala, and in 2023, he certainly didn't disappoint. Embracing the theme "In Honor of Karl Lagerfeld," Leto took his interpretation to the next level by paying homage to Lagerfeld's beloved pet cat, Choupette. The Morbius star's bold choice of attire undoubtedly turned heads on the red carpet, showcasing his penchant for pushing the boundaries of fashion and creativity at one of the most prestigious events in the industry.

Kim Kardashian, 2021

Kim Kardashian at Met Gala 2021.(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian caused quite a stir at the 2021 Met Gala with her bold fashion statement, bringing a moment of intrigue and anonymity to the red carpet. Clad in a striking black Balenciaga haute couture gown, complete with a matching train and mask, Kardashian kept viewers guessing as to the identity behind the ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas acing the Camp theme at Met Gala 2019.

In 2019, Priyanka Chopra once again captivated audiences at the Met Gala with her breathtaking ensemble, a testament to whimsy and extravagance that seamlessly aligned with the event's theme. Paying homage to Susan Sontag's iconic essay, "Notes on 'Camp'," Chopra's Dior ensemble was a masterful interpretation of the theme, showcasing a perfect balance of theatricality and high fashion.

Cardi B, 2019

Cardi brought the red to the red carpet in an absolutely massive, feathered Thom Browne creation.(Getty images)

Cardi B's Met Gala 2019 look sent shockwaves through the fashion world. Crafted from luxurious tulle and silk organza and filled with down, her hand-embroidered dress was a masterpiece adorned with a staggering 30,000 burned and dyed coque feathers. The sheer extravagance of the gown was matched only by the incredible effort behind it, with a team of 35 people dedicating over 2,000 hours to its creation. To crown the ensemble, Cardi B wore a bugle-bead headpiece, a collaborative creation between Thom Browne and Stephen Jones.

Katy Perry, 2018

Katy Perry wore angel wings and all white to the 2018 met gala.(Getty Images)

Katy Perry truly embraced the "Heavenly Bodies" theme of the 2018 Met Gala with her show-stopping ensemble. The pop star arrived at the event in a striking gold Versace dress that shimmered and sparkled, perfectly capturing the celestial essence of the theme. Paired with matching boots, Perry's outfit exuded glamour and extravagance. However, it was her enormous feathered angel wings that stole the show, towering above her and adding an ethereal touch to her ensemble.

Rihanna, 2017

Rihanna arrived on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in a runway look from Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçon fashion collection.(Getty images)

Rihanna's annual appearance at the Met Gala is always eagerly anticipated by fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, as they eagerly anticipate what the Grammy-winning singer will grace the red carpet with each year. In 2017, Rihanna once again captured attention with her stunning ensemble, this time donning a creation by Comme des Garçons. The sculptural piece, a homage to the year's theme, "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between" exhibit, featured layered floral fabrics that were both bold and avant-garde.

Katy Perry, 2017

Katy Perry looks like living artwork on the Met Gala 2017 red carpet.(Getty images)

Katy Perry is undoubtedly a highlight on the Met Gala carpet every year, known for her daring and memorable fashion choices. In 2017, Perry took on the role of co-chair for the event, making her ensemble all the more anticipated. She made a striking statement in a red ensemble that showcased her unique style. Perry wore an embroidered wool coat layered over a red tulle and chiffon dress, adorned with satin ribbon embellishments. Completing the look was a silk veil, adding a touch of drama and elegance to her overall appearance.

Rihanna in Guo Pei, 2015

Rihanna in a stunning yellow gown at Met Gala 2015.(Getty Images)

Pop star Rihanna commanded the spotlight at the 2015 Met Gala with her unforgettable entrance. She arrived in a breathtaking, sweeping bright yellow fur-trimmed cape designed by Guo Pei, a creation that immediately captivated onlookers. Paired with a matching tiara, Rihanna's ensemble exuded regal elegance and made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.