Loved Priyanka Chopra's stylish bodycon dress for her outing with Nick Jonas? Here's what it costs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave her followers a glimpse into her joyful life by sharing a series of photos with friends and family. The images range from adorable moments with Nick and Malti to fun times with her best friends, showcasing Priyanka enjoying herself to the fullest. What particularly caught the eye of fashion enthusiasts was her stylish bodycon dress, exemplifying sartorial elegance. Known for setting fashion trends, Priyanka always ensures her posts make a statement, and her latest update is no exception. Her look is sure to inspire your wardrobe. Let's decode her chic look and gather some style inspiration from her fashionable choices. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra's stunning blue Valentino midi wrap dress for Bulgari docufilm? It costs ₹2.29 lakh ) Priyanka Chopra opts for a sleek dress and sunglasses for her vacation look with friends and family.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's stylish bodycon dress look

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is busy filming The Bluff in Australia, treated her Instagram followers to a mid-week delight by uploading a series of pictures with the caption, "These days," accompanied by several emoticons. Her post quickly went viral, garnering numerous likes and comments from her fans. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Nick served couple goals as they looked particularly cuddly, posing by the water with the singer's arms wrapped around his wife from behind as she smiled. Let's take a look at her post.

In terms of fashion, Priyanka looked effortlessly stylish in a bodycon dress that perfectly blended comfort and trend. Her outfit featured an enchanting olive green shade with a sleeveless design, a plunging neckline, and cutout tie-on detailing at the bust, along with a midi hemline. The figure-hugging fit beautifully accentuated her gorgeous curves. If you love Priyanka's dress and are curious about the cost, we've got you covered. Her outfit is from the fashion brand Joah Brown and comes with a price tag of $168, which is equivalent to ₹14,022.

Priyanka Chopra's dress is from Joah Brown and costs ₹14,022.(https://www.joahbrown.com/)

She accessorised her chic look with black rectangular sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, and a pair of white sneakers. With a minimal makeup look and her luscious tresses tied in a bun adorned with a black hairband, she completed her stylish vacation ensemble. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked handsome in a white fleece shirt, loose-fitting pants, and trendy white shoes. Their undeniable chemistry and impeccable style make them a true fashion inspiration for couples.