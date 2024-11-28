Priyanka Chopra wows internet in all-black outfit in new mirror selfie; fans can't stop swooning over her fit body

Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie on her Instagram stories with Nick Minaj's song Feeling Myself (feat. Beyoncé) playing with the click. The photo shows the actor standing in front of a mirror, dressed in an all-black outfit. Scroll down to see how her fans reacted. Priyanka Chopra shared a mirror selfie on Instagram.

(Also Read | Priyanka Chopra to Ananya Panday, it's the season of ‘itsy-bitsy’ blouses: 6 looks to inspire your wedding wardrobe)

Embracing the 2000s fashion with a modern twist

Priyanka wore a black tank top and matching track pants for the selfie, reminding us of the infamous Juicy Couture track pants trend of the 2000s. Though what Priyanka wore was quite different from the velvety co-ord outfits, it matched the Y2K aesthetic. Her sleeveless top features shoulder straps, a U neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a midriff-baring hem length that shows off her belly piercing.

Meanwhile, the pants feature a low asymmetric waistline, a flared fit with slits on the hem, and a floor-grazing silhouette. Priyanka styled the ensemble with sneakers, rings, and dainty gold bracelets. With her hair tied in a sleek ponytail, Priyanka chose a bare face, feathered brows, and glossy lips to style the all-black ensemble.

How did the fans react?

Priyanka's fans couldn't stop swooning her fit body in the click. One fan wrote, “Mother (melting face emoji).” Another commented, “Damn, she looks [smoking].” A comment read, “That body is (fire emojis).” Another said, “Fire (hot face emoji).”

Priyanka's night out with Natasha Poonawalla

Recently, Priyanka also went on a dinner date with Natasha Poonawalla and Edward Enninful, the former editor-in-chief of British Vogue. Edward shared the photo with the caption, "Night out with the girls @natasha.poonawalla @priyankachopra (heart emoji). Check it out.

Priyanka Chopra's night out with Natasha Poonawalla.

Priyanka Chopra's projects

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Russo Brothers' Citadel season two. She will also be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka will also star in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.