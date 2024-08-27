Priyanka Chopra's glamorous Sabyasachi churidar suit for Paani trailer launch channels all the Y2K vibes: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is back in town and turning heads with her style. Fresh off her brother Siddharth's wedding festivities, Priyanka made a stunning appearance at the trailer launch of the Marathi film Paani, which she's producing. She stepped out in a churidar salwar suit that oozed Y2K fashion vibes and sheer glamour. Accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, Priyanka reminded us why she's the ultimate IT girl as she turned heads with her stunning look. Let's dive into her chic ensemble and pick up some style tips along the way! (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s latest airport look featuring a stylish floral co-ord set is the monsoon fashion hit you need: Watch ) Priyanka Chopra wowed at the Paani trailer launch in a vibrant Sabyasachi churidar suit.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in Sabyasachi suit

For the event, Priyanka dazzled in a stunning Sabyasachi suit from his Fall 2023 collection. Her kurta, with its straight fit and sleeveless design, featured a sleek neckline and a knee-length hemline that hugged her frame perfectly. The kurta was adorned with striking floral detailing in vibrant hues of pinks, reds, greens, and whites, giving off a glamorous vibe. The sequin embellishments added an extra touch of sparkle, making the outfit a total showstopper. She paired it with a black netted dupatta featuring shimmering borders, which she draped gracefully around her arms. To complete her ethnic look, she wore matching churidar pants, effortlessly blending elegance with style.

She accessorised her look with diamond drop earrings, rings on her fingers, and a pair of silver high heels that added a touch of elegance. Her makeup was on point, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, blushed cheeks, and a subtle nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left open in a sleek middle parting, Priyanka completed her glam look to perfection.

How fans reacted

Priyanka's pictures and videos from the event quickly went viral, racking up tons of likes and comments from her adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing over her look. One fan wrote, "She's so gorgeous," while another commented, "Stunning." Many others flooded the posts with fire and heart emojis, showing just how much they loved her style.