Priyanka Chopra’s latest airport look featuring a stylish floral co-ord set is the monsoon fashion hit you need: Watch

Priyanka Chopra is back in town and definitely made an entrance! Fresh off wrapping her film The Bluff, she touched down in Mumbai early Friday morning, and her airport look quickly took social media by storm. Sporting a vibrant, printed ensemble that oozed fresh and stylish vibes, Priyanka once again showed off her knack for perfect airport fashion. Whether she's on a red carpet or jet-setting, she always manages to impress. Let's dive into her latest look and snag some fashion tips from this style icon. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra exudes cool girl vibes in purple satin tracksuit while enjoying whale watching with family. It costs… ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in floral co-ord set at Mumbai airport.(HT photo/VarinderChawla)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in floral printed co-ord set

Priyanka's pictures and videos from the event went viral in no time, racking up tons of likes and comments from her fans, who couldn't get enough of her look. One fan called her a "stunner," while another said, "How pretty." Many others dropped fire and heart emojis to express their admiration. Let's take a look at her stunning appearance.

Priyanka's airport style was absolutely on fire with her chic floral co-ord set. She wore a long white shrug adorned with stunning blue floral prints, which gave off a fresh and vibrant vibe. She paired it with matching trousers and a grey bralette underneath, creating a sleek and stylish look. Priyanka completed her ensemble with her usual flair and sass, making sure all eyes were on her as she effortlessly nailed the perfect airport outfit.

For accessories, Priyanka kept it cool with a denim cap that read "Out of Stock," a mint green handbag, and a delicate pendant necklace. Her makeup look was all about effortless glam, featuring nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose, she finished off her look with perfection.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again and is currently filming The Bluff in Australia, having recently completed another project, Heads of State. Looking ahead, she’s set to appear in Season 2 of Citadel and will star in Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.