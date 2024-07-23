Priyanka Chopra exudes cool girl vibes in purple satin tracksuit while enjoying whale watching with family. It costs…

Priyanka Chopra masterfully balances her professional and personal life. The Citadel actor, currently filming in Australia, took a delightful break to enjoy some "whale watching" in Queensland with her daughter, Malti Marie and her mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka looked stunning in a violet ensemble, accessorised with chic shades and a cap. She shared lovely pictures with her mom and daughter, along with snapshots of a delicious meal and Malti Marie's toys. The Desi Girl effortlessly combines comfort and style, and her recent look in a trendy tracksuit is proof of that. Let's dive into her holiday outfit and pick up some fashion tips from this style icon. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stylish airport looks as they arrive for Anant-Radhika's wedding? It costs… ) Priyanka Chopra's monochromatic leisure look in satin track suit sets holiday fashion goals.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin track suit

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans with a sweet surprise by posting a series of pictures on Instagram. Her caption read, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises." The post quickly went viral, garnering tons of likes and comments from her followers, who couldn't stop gushing over her chic look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Priyanka's holiday outfit comes in an enchanting shade of deep purple and features luxurious satin fabric, a cropped hemline, and full sleeves. She paired it with a black crop top and matching slim-fitting track pants with black piping. She effortlessly serves leisure fashion goals with her chic monochromatic look. If you loved Priyanka's outfit and are wondering about its cost, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the brand Ernest W. Baker. The pants cost $150 (approximately ₹12,549), while the jacket is priced at $290 (around ₹24,261), bringing the total cost of her look to ₹36,810.

Priyanka's outfit is from the shelves of the brand Ernest W. Baker and comes with a price tag of ₹36,810.(www.garmentory.com)

She effortlessly accessorised her look with a black sun cap, black tinted sunglasses, and a pair of golden hoop earrings. Her makeup was on point with mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled into a chic bun, she completed her trendy look perfectly.