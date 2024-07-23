 Priyanka Chopra exudes cool girl vibes in purple satin tracksuit while enjoying whale watching with family. It costs… | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka Chopra exudes cool girl vibes in purple satin tracksuit while enjoying whale watching with family. It costs…

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jul 23, 2024 08:05 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in stylish purple satin tracksuit while enjoying a family whale watching excursion in Queensland. Check out the price of her look.

Priyanka Chopra masterfully balances her professional and personal life. The Citadel actor, currently filming in Australia, took a delightful break to enjoy some "whale watching" in Queensland with her daughter, Malti Marie and her mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka looked stunning in a violet ensemble, accessorised with chic shades and a cap. She shared lovely pictures with her mom and daughter, along with snapshots of a delicious meal and Malti Marie's toys. The Desi Girl effortlessly combines comfort and style, and her recent look in a trendy tracksuit is proof of that. Let's dive into her holiday outfit and pick up some fashion tips from this style icon. (Also read: Loved Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stylish airport looks as they arrive for Anant-Radhika's wedding? It costs… )

Priyanka Chopra's monochromatic leisure look in satin track suit sets holiday fashion goals.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra's monochromatic leisure look in satin track suit sets holiday fashion goals.(Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra stuns in satin track suit

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra delighted her fans with a sweet surprise by posting a series of pictures on Instagram. Her caption read, "Whale watching made so much fun and easy. Thank you @queensland and @seaworldcruises." The post quickly went viral, garnering tons of likes and comments from her followers, who couldn't stop gushing over her chic look. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Priyanka's holiday outfit comes in an enchanting shade of deep purple and features luxurious satin fabric, a cropped hemline, and full sleeves. She paired it with a black crop top and matching slim-fitting track pants with black piping. She effortlessly serves leisure fashion goals with her chic monochromatic look. If you loved Priyanka's outfit and are wondering about its cost, we've got you covered. Her ensemble is from the brand Ernest W. Baker. The pants cost $150 (approximately 12,549), while the jacket is priced at $290 (around 24,261), bringing the total cost of her look to 36,810.

Priyanka's outfit is from the shelves of the brand Ernest W. Baker and comes with a price tag of ₹36,810.(www.garmentory.com)
Priyanka's outfit is from the shelves of the brand Ernest W. Baker and comes with a price tag of ₹36,810.(www.garmentory.com)

She effortlessly accessorised her look with a black sun cap, black tinted sunglasses, and a pair of golden hoop earrings. Her makeup was on point with mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, a dewy foundation, blushed cheeks, and a shade of glossy pink lipstick. With her luscious tresses styled into a chic bun, she completed her trendy look perfectly.

Don't miss out on the best of the best deals on laptops , TVs , ACs, refrigerators and other home appliances and furniture on Prime Day Sale 2024 . Grab the best deals on gadgets and don’t forget to jazz up your vehicles with automotive equipment on offer during Amazon Sale 2024 .
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Priyanka Chopra exudes cool girl vibes in purple satin tracksuit while enjoying whale watching with family. It costs…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On