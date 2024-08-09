Mira Rajput and her abs steal the show as she turns showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karishma in dazzling lehenga

Mira Rajput turned showstopper for designer label JADE by Monica and Karishma's (JADE by MK) Bridal Couture 2024 presentation in New Delhi. Mira and her internet-famous abs stole the show during the fashion event. (Also Read | Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani visit temple while honeymooning in Panama; she rocks a minimal co-ord printed look) Mira Rajput and her abs steal the show during JADE by Monica and Karishma's showcase. (Instagram )

Mira Rajput turns showstopper for JADE by Monica and Karishma

Designer Monica Shah of JADE by Monica and Karishma showcased her latest collection in Delhi, which celebrates every bride's journey of self-expression, self-love, and cultural pride. Mira Rajput closed the show for the designer label. Monica dressed Mira in a greyish blue dazzling lehenga set. Read on as we decode her look.

Mira Rajput's lehenga and abs steal the spotlight

Paparazzi pages shared videos of Mira Rajput walking the ramp as JADE by Monica and Karishma's showstopper. Mira's enviable abs in the ensemble stole the show. Meanwhile, the lehenga set she wore features a bralette and skirt set.

The greyish blue blouse features a round neckline, cut-outs on the back, draped half-length sleeves, a super-cropped curved hem, and shimmering sequin embellishments. Mira styled the choli with a lehenga skirt featuring intricate embroidery, sequin embellishments, gota kadhai done on the waist and borders, and a flared A-line silhouette.

How did Mira accessorise the ensemble?

Mira accessorised the ethnic outfit with a gold and emerald choker necklace. Meanwhile, for the glam, she chose feathered brows, a glossy brown lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery gold eye shadow, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a contoured face. Lastly, she tied her tresses in a ponytail to give the showstopper look a finishing touch.

About the JADE by Monica and Karishma

The JADE by Monica and Karishma Bridal Couture 2024 collection is called A Bride's Reverie. In a statement on Instagram, the label said, "Every bride is special, and her wedding day is a journey of self-expression, self-love, and cultural pride. Our new collection by @monicashah1207 celebrates this journey, honouring the individuality and spirit of every bride. Each piece is crafted with care, transforming her experience into a beautiful affirmation of her unique story."