Does Aamir Khan have a cameo in Rajinikanth's Coolie? Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Nov 05, 2024 03:55 PM IST

In a recent interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about potentially working with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. Here's what he said.

Will Bollywood actor Aamir Khan be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe (LCU) is the question on everyone’s minds right now. For weeks, there have been rumours that the actor will nake a cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, but the makers have remained tight-lipped. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the director had this to say. (Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj teases 10-minute prelude to his hit cinematic universe, LCU, fans call it ‘most-awaited’)

Aamir Khan and Lokesh Kanagaraj met up multiple times in Mumbai and Chennai.(PTI)
‘We are talking’

Lokesh has shot two schedules for Coolie, and most of the film’s cast has already been finalised and announced by the film’s team. However, when asked if Aamir will also star in the film, Lokesh said, “Whatever characters are there, they have to be revealed by the production house. So, I have nothing to say about that.” When pointed out that he wasn’t denying it, though, the director said that ‘anyone from India or abroad’ could be playing it.

However, he was more forthcoming about wanting to collaborate with Aamir for a film in the future. He said, “We are talking. I am a huge fan of Aamir Khan sir. When Laal Singh Chadha was released, he called me when he visited Chennai. We watched the film together and I gave him my honest feedback. We’ve met other times, too, in Mumbai and Chennai. If everything goes well, why not (work with him).”

About Coolie

Apart from Rajinikanth in the titular role, Coolie stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj. Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures produce the film. Shooting for the film commenced in July in Hyderabad and the film is expected to be released in 2025. Rajinikanth took a break from shooting for the film when he underwent an operation for a swollen blood vessel. He plays Deva in the action-drama.

Apart from directing Coolie, Lokesh has written the story for Raghava Lawrence-starrer Benz, directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The film will also be a part of the LCU and the first one to be directed by someone other than Lokesh.

