Kiran Rao thinks it's ‘low’ of people to credit ex-husband Aamir Khan for her success: ‘He has a hand in my life but…’

‘It’s a definite low’

Kareena handed placards that read ‘low’ and ‘glow’ to Kiran, asking her questions which she had replied by holding up a placard. When asked, “Your success is attributed to Aamir Khan,” Kiran held up the ‘low’ placard calling it a “definite low.” She then explained it further, claiming that while she attributes a lot of success in life to him, it’s odd when others do it.

She said, “The thing is, I kind of feel it’s natural because he is known as someone who does such quality work, so you attribute. Personally, I attribute a lot of success in life to having a very supportive and bright partner who intellectually matches me and supports everything I do. He has a hand in my life, but for others to attribute my accomplishments solely to him is a… and I think a lot of women are accustomed to that happening to them.”

In the same interview, Kiran stated that she can ‘barely tolerate’ it when Aamir ‘goes off’ and gives a ‘lecture’. She also said it’s ‘not quite mansplaining’, but it comes ‘close to that’. Kiran and Aamir were married from 2005 to 2021. They co-parent their son Azad.

Recent work

Kiran’s most recent film, Laapataa Ladies, has been selected as India’s official entry to the Oscars. The film, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in lead roles, was released in theatres in March. Kiran made her directorial debut with the 2011 film Dhobi Ghat and has co-produced films like Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, Peepli Live, Delhi Belly, Talaash and Dangal with Aamir.