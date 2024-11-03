Aamir Khan knows nothing about son Azad's school, reveals ex-wife Kiran Rao: ‘He is a very busy father’

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have been co-parenting son Azad Rao Khan ever since the two of them separated in 2021. But how much of a hands-on dad is Aamir in real life? Kiran Rao shared as she appeared on Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want. She said that the process has become ‘much smoother’ in recent years, although Aamir wants to stay off-limits when it comes to anything related to Azad's school. (Also read: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha 'should be celebrated', says Tom Hanks: 'Glorious thing to behold') A file photo of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao with their son Azad.

What Kiran said

During the show, when Kareena asked Kiran about co-parenting Azad with Aamir, she said, "It’s tricky. He is a very busy father. Honestly, even when we were married, I was doing a lot of the actual primary parenting. Once we got separated and then divorced, I think Aamir also sort of realised how much of that he will have to factor into his life because when you are living together in the same house, it somehow gets managed. But, in order to make time for Azad, it became much more of a conscious decision more recently.”

‘I think it’s majority of the dads’ problem’

She went on to add, “Now, it’s much smoother, and Aamir is more involved in it. Luckily, right now, we are upstairs and downstairs, but whenever we will leave, we won’t be far away. Azad is enjoying his time with his dad a lot more as he is now older. It has reached a place where it is really nice. I feel like I can relax and leave Azad with Aamir. Only Aamir knows nothing about school. I think it’s majority of the dads’ problem. They are always like, ‘Don’t get us involved in school-related activities, we will take up other things’.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005. They first met during the shoot of Lagaan, in which he played the lead role, and she was an assistant director. Aamir and Kiran welcomed Azad in 2011 via a surrogate.