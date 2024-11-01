Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha 'should be celebrated', says Tom Hanks: 'Glorious thing to behold'

Tom Hanks lauds Laal Singh Chaddha

The actor when asked whether he has watched Aamir Khan's version of his classic film, stated that, “I saw that. Extraordinary. I think it’s a testament to how film grows on film. I think all of us have seen movies that have been incorporated into the rest of our creative process, sometimes bleakly, but sometimes very specifically. Every now and again, there is a film that enters the worldwide consciousness that you cannot forget, that you cannot escape.”

He further said, “Look at the difference and yet look at the similarities despite the filmmakers and the cultures that they were in. In many ways, those films were saying the same thing but with the added prospect of the new perspective that came along with it. I just, I think it’s to be celebrated. It was a glorious thing to behold.”

Tom Hanks' Forest Gump

Forest Gump is a 1994 Hollywood comedy-drama based on a novel of the same title by Winston Groom. Apart from Tom, the movie also featured Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field, Sam Anderson and others in pivotal characters. The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who is also the director of Here.

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha was co-produced by Aamir, Kiran Rao, Jyoti Deshpande and Ajit Andhare. The film's screenplay was written by actor Atul Kulkarni while Secret Superstar (2017) fame Advait Chandan directed it. As an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood film, the comedy-drama was set in Punjab. Aamir played the titular role in the movie. Kareena Kapoor portrayed Robin Wright's character as his love interest. Naga Chaitanya, Manav Vij, Mona Singh and others also played pivotal roles.