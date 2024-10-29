Kareena Kapoor's photo dump from Pataudi Palace to Paris: Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh make cameos

Kareena Kapoor often shares vacation and festive photo dumps on her Instagram handle. The actor recently posted a series of pictures from her holiday at Pataudi Palace as well as exotic foreign destinations. In the photos, Saif Ali Khan and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan are also seen. (Also read: Beginning of Saifeena: When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor confessed their love in public for the first time) Kareena Kapoor recently posted her vacation photo dump with Saif, Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor drops holiday photo dump

In the first picture, Kareena is seen in a black top and a red cap, taking a solo selfie. In the second photo from a grocery store, a wine bottle with the label of the French brand Château Mouton Rothschild is visible. In the third picture, Saif can be seen dressed in white kurta-pyjama while staring at the sky at night as Taimur stood near him. The third photo from Kareena's dressing table had Taimur and Jeh's Ninja action-figure toys along with her and Saif's framed photographs. In the fourth picture from her European vacation, Kareena is seen posing in front of a white building while wearing a white ruffled crop top and dark high waisted trousers.

In another photo, a book explaining about Bordeaux, a city in France known for ageworthy wines is placed on a table. In one of the pictures from the slides Taimur, Jeh, along with other kids, are seen playing at the Pataudi Palace. Kareena also took a few selfies at Saif's ancestral palace and also posed with restaurant chefs in one of the pictures. Kareena captioned her post as, “A little piece of my world…(woman tipping hand and heart emojis).” A fan commented, “The iconic Maharani in her palace (heart-shaped-eye emoji) please post more dumps we love them!” Another user wrote, “The dump we all wanted.” A user also commented, “First pic, the reason I stan her (fire emoji).”

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

Kareena was last seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will next feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn in titular role. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and others in pivotal roles.

Sigham Again is scheduled to release on November 1, 2024.