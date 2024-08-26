Twitter reacts to Aamir Khan 'publicly criticising his performance' in Laal Singh Chaddha, saying he 'let the film down'

What did Aamir Khan say

The actor said, “Jo mera performance tha na Laal Singh Chaddha ka, woh maine thoda pitch upar kiya. Lekin original (Forrest Gump) bohut kamyaab hai aur uski wajah yeh hai ki though the writing structure was not for mainstream, lekin Tom Hanks ka performance itna kamaal ka tha that he pulled you with him. Meri performance let the film (Laal Singh Chaddha) down. Mera performance theek nahi tha, yeh meri reading hai. Toh mujhe us se bohut kuch seekne ko mila, toh agli film mein shayad mera performance better hoga (My performance in Laal Singh Chaddha was pitched too high, unlike the original that had a great performance by Tom Hanks, who brought everyone in with it. My performance let Laal Singh Chaddha down, according to my reading. I think I might do better in my next film).”

When Rhea said she did not think his Laal Singh Chaddha performance needed any improvement, Aamir said in Hindi, “As a creative person, I feel what we had intended to create, we reached very close to it (in Laal Singh Chaddha). So this was one of those films that some people really loved, it was their favourite film, while most people could not connect with it. And the reason why they could not connect was because my performance was weak... look when you make a mistake or you fail or you are weak, it can be an opportunity. You have to be very honest why the film did not work. I loved working in Sitaare Zameen Par after Laal Singh Chaddha despite saying I will not work in films. It (Sitaare Zameen Par) is a great film.”

Twitter praises the actor

Sharing a clip of Aamir's honest take, an X user wrote, "'In Laal Singh Chaddha my performance was bad, I have learnt from it and had a really good time in making of Sitaare Zameen Par'. Show me an actor who publicly criticises his own performance. Megastar Aamir Khan (salute emoji)."

Reacting to this, an X user tweeted, "And there are some actors who got offended with 'joker' remarks that too said with good intentions. Only a great actor with a progressive mindset can accept and reflect on criticism of their own performance."

A tweet also read, "You always need the guts to accept the truth.. Respect Aamir Khan." A person also said, "Hats off to Aamir Khan to come and accept openly..." Another tweeted, “He is humble. His performance was fine.”

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan. It is a Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, it featured Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. In 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha landed on Netflix without much fanfare, just weeks after its theatrical release in August.

Laal Singh Chaddha backlash

Laal Singh Chaddha faced widespread boycott calls and did not work well at the box office. The boycott trend against Laal Singh Chaddha began after Aamir Khan's remark from a 2015 interview – where he said that his then-wife Kiran Rao had suggested they move out of India because of 'growing intolerance' – resurfaced and caught attention on social media.