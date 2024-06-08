Mona Singh on Laal Singh Chaddha's failure: 'Movie didn’t get great box office numbers but I got great shows because...'

On her recent roles

Mona said, “When you’re able to resonate with people, when people look up to you for the character that you play, I got that first validation while playing Jassi. Later, when Laal Singh Chaddha came out on OTT, a lot of people reached out to me and said during Covid we lost our parents and we related and felt the same as what you portrayed as a mother and that was really overwhelming for me. A lot of women again reached out to me after Made in Heaven, especially those who have been through domestic abuse. That is the biggest gratification as an actor for me that people begin to resonate with you as to what you’re portraying.”

On if an actor’s craft is dependent on box office

She said, "Well, I will give you the best example for this - right now, all the work that I’ve been doing for the last two years, since 2022, is because of Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie didn’t get great box office numbers but I got great shows because of that film... according to me, an actor’s talent never goes to waste. It always gets noticed. The film in theatres didn’t do well but when it came on OTT, it blew out of proportion and that is the time when people got to see the different types of roles I was doing which got me different opportunities and people were willing to explore varied roles with me. I got many opportunities because of that."

Laal Singh Chaddha's OTT release

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha landed on Netflix a few weeks after its theatrical release in 2022 without any fanfare. Directed by Advait Chandan, it also starred Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning classic Forrest Gump, released on August 11, 2022 to mixed to negative reviews and a below-average box office opening.

Laal Singh Chaddha faced widespread boycott calls. The film was hyped as one of the biggest releases of 2022 but as per a report by Sacnilk.com the same year, it failed to cross even the ₹100-crore mark globally.