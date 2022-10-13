After failing at the box office, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is now number 2 non-English film globally on Netflix

Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the biggest disappointments of the year for Bollywood as far as box office returns are concerned. The Aamir Khan film was hyped as one of the biggest releases of 2022 but failed to cross even the ₹100-crore mark globally. However, since its release on Netflix earlier this month, the film seems to have got a new lease of life. With audiences appreciating the film, it has racked up impressive viewing figures as well. As per the streaming platform, it has become the number 1 film on Netflix in India and number 2 non-English film on Netflix globally. Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha gets a second chance on Netflix

As per data received from Netflix, Laal Singh Chaddha has been watched for 6.63 million hours on Netflix since it began streaming on the platform last Thursday. Not just India, the film has been popular in many overseas territories as well. According to a release from Netflix, it has featured in the top 10 in films in 13 countries across the world, including Mauritius, Bangladesh, Singapore, Oman, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Malaysia and the UAE.

Many other box office duds have found second life on OTT this year, including the likes of Dhaakad, Attack, and Khuda Haafiz 2. The difference here is that Laal Singh Chaddha has racked up much bigger numbers and done it outside India as well. A large section of viewers have praised the film after watching it on streaming, wondering why it failed in the first place.

Many shared the final scene of the movie on Twitter. “Despite of the verdict of the movie, this one scene from Laal Singh Chaddha is so special; hats off to Aamir Khan for pulling it off,” wrote a fan. Others praised Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about cameo in the film. The actor played a de-aged, younger version of himself in the film. “The best reason to see Laal Singh Chaddha is @iamsrk cameo,” tweeted a fan.

Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Oscar-winning classic Forrest Gump, released on August 11 to generally negative reviews and a below-average box office opening. The film has earned only around ₹88 crore gross worldwide against a reported production budget of over ₹100 crore. Directed by Advait Chandan, it also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Initially, Aamir had said he would not want the film to release on OTT for at least six months after release but in the end, it dropped on Netflix only eight weeks later, and that too, without much fanfare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON