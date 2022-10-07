Laal Singh Chaddha gets a second chance on Netflix: Fans throng Twitter to praise final scene, Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

After Laal Singh Chaddha landed on Netflix on Wednesday, many finally got to watch it and see for themselves if the reviews did justice to the movie. Many believed that they didn't. A large sections of film lovers are praising the film, which is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump. (Also read: From Dhaakad to Khuda Haafiz 2, how box office 'flops' became 'hits' on OTT)

Many shared the final scene of the movie on Twitter, in which Laal visit Rupa's grave and tells her all about their son and how he misses her. “Despite of the verdict of the movie, this one scene from Laal Singh Chaddha is so special; hats off to Aamir Khan for pulling it off,” wrote a fan. “A restrained and understated Laal performed by Aamir, while still holding onto his child-like innocence and wonder. I don’t know why creatively one thought it was wise to go the animated way through most of the film but I’ll always cherish the last hour of Laal Singh Chaddha,” wrote another in a tweet. “This scene was beautiful; Aamir's ACTING,” read another tweet.

Many fans also shared their take on the cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. He played a de-aged, younger version of himself, and learns his famous open-arms gesture from young Laal. “LATEST : Shah Rukh Khan is the last true megastar of Indian cinema; cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha,” wrote a Twitter user. “The best reason to see Laal Singh Chaddha is @iamsrk cameo,” wrote another.

Others were generally impressed by the movie, and praised it. “I think after Laal Singh Chaddha is now on Netflix, you have to watch it and see how it is a great film with wonderful performance by Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, even the supporting actors; not less than the American film Forrest Gump with a Hindi style,” read a tweet. “Laal Singh Chaddha brings out every emotion that human have. Felt heavy when it ends. It deserves much more appreciation than it actually got. The kid, who acted as a young Chaddha, was perfectly fit to play that role,” read another.

Laal Singh Chaddha released in August to mixed to negative reviews and poor box office performance. The team launched the film on Netflix without any fanfare.

