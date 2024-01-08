Vijay Sethupathi schools reporter asking about Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu: 'I remember you asked Aamir Khan this'

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, apart from Tamil cinema, has also become known across the county after playing the villain in last year's blockbuster Jawan. Currently, he is busy promoting his next, Merry Christmas, with Katrina Kaif. During a recent press conference in Chennai, the actor lost his cool when a reporter asked him about his take on the politics of Tamil Nadu, which he said was to oppose Hindi. Also read: Katrina Kaif recalls first meeting with Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi Vijay Sethupathi became angry at Merry Christmas press conference.

'Why are you asking this question again and again?'

Vijay Sethupathi interrupted him and said in Tamil, "Hindi, as a language, was never opposed." After the reporter asked the actor if the language should be learnt, Vijay lashed out at him, "I remember you asked this kind of a question even when Aamir Khan sir came, didn't you? Why do you ask this question all the time? What's going to happen if you ask me this question? First, they (political leaders) didn't say don't study Hindi. They told us not to impose Hindi. A lot of people here are studying Hindi. No one stopped us. Minister PTR (Thyagarajan) has clearly given an explanation for this. Go and see."

At the Chennai press meet with Katrina Kaif and others, Vijay Sethupathi also talked about the ongoing debate about south-north films, saying,"During a teaser launch, I was asked about the wall between the south and north film industries. A person on the stage said that after the entry of OTT, the wall crumbled, which is clearly evident now."

About Merry Christmas

After a delay, the film, directed by Sriram Raghavan of Andhadhun fame, will now be released in theatres on January 12, around the Pongal holiday. Merry Christmas was postponed quite a few times. It was expected to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha on December 8, 2023, but both films were pushed to later dates to avoid box office clash with Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal, which hit theatres on December 1.

Merry Christmas was shot in two languages, Tamil and Hindi, with different supporting actors. Along with Vijay and Katrina, the Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand.

In contrast, the Tamil version has Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos. Merry Christmas will also introduce Pari, a child actor. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray and Kewal.

