Katrina Kaif recalls first meeting with Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi: ‘I didn’t know what to expect’

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently busy promoting her upcoming thriller film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. On Thursday, during a press conference, Katrina shared her experience of working with the Jawan actor for the first time. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif reacts to being called ‘just a glamour doll’ for Tiger 3: ‘Zoya is one of strongest characters I’ve played') Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif at a Merry Christmas promotional event

What Katrina said

“Our first meeting was all three of us (Katrina, Vijay, and Sriram) together in a room and I had recently seen a picture of Vijay sir and he had full white hair and a white beard. So when I entered into the office, I didn't know what to expect and when I saw him like this, I said, 'Oh wow, that's a really different look,'" Katrina said at the press conference.

"I was extremely excited to be working with Sriram sir and Vijay sir, and as soon as we came together in a room, I think everyone came just as themselves and we instantly were able to connect. The minute Vijay sir started speaking about the scene, it was fascinating. I just thought that this is the person who uses things in such a unique way and Sriram sir has a very unique take on everything he does."

Katrina on working with Sriram

Katrina earlier said that working with Sriram Raghavan was a dream come true for her. “I feel incredibly fortunate to have had that opportunity. He's a phenomenal director with an incredible mind, and being on his set is like entering a whole different world,” she said.

"He's an amazing collaborator, both as a filmmaker and as a person. It was a very intense experience, especially doing the film in two languages. All of us have been very passionate about making this film from day 1 and are very excited for the release," she added.

About Merry Christmas

The makers of Merry Christmas recently unveiled the film's official trailer which received positive responses from fans.

The film has been shot in two languages with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

