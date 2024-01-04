Katrina Kaif reacts to being called ‘just a glamour doll’ for Tiger 3: ‘Zoya is one of strongest characters I’ve played'

Katrina Kaif had a ready response for a reporter who labelled her Tiger 3 role as “just a glamour doll.” At a press conference of her upcoming film, Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas, Katrina was taken aback by one of the media personnel who asked her what it's like to play a “nuanced character,” as opposed to “just a glamour role” that she did in her last film, Maneesh Sharma's 2023 spy thriller Tiger 3. (Also Read: Katrina Kaif sits on Vicky Kaushal's lap as they enjoy sunset during New Year holidays. See new pics) Katrina Kaif at the Merry Christmas press conference in Mumbai

Katrina's response

“I see things a little different perhaps. I actually think the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially in Tiger 3, it was so nuanced and so well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to play that character,” Katrina said in her response to the reporter's enquiry.

The makers presented not one but two diverse trailers filmed in both Hindi and Tamil during the promotional event in Mumbai today. Present at the press conference were actors Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Kapoor, director Sriram Raghavan, and producers Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray.

The maker also released a melodious track, Nazar Teri Toofan, sung by Papon, withlyrics penned by Varun Grover, and music composed by Pritam. The melodious song has Pritam and Varun Grover coming together for the first time.

Working with Sriram Raghavan

Working with Raghavan, the director of critical hits Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur, and Andhadhun, was always on Kaif's "bucket list", the actor said at the press conference.

"For me, working with Sriram Raghavan was always on my bucket list to do and he's been one of my favourite directors. When I heard the story, I was in awe that I was going to get to work with him in a story like this which was so incredible. And also it was right for me, that's why sir and I came together for this film. He must have also seen that in the character," said Katrina.

Merry Christmas, produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, is set to be released in theatres on January 12.

