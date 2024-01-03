Katrina Kaif sits on Vicky Kaushal's lap as they enjoy sunset during New Year holidays. See new pics

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated New Year in Rajasthan. The paparazzi clicked the couple at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for their New Year holidays. Katrina has now shared dreamy pictures from the trip on her Instagram account, as she enjoyed the sunset with Vicky. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor give glimpse of how they celebrated their New Year, wish fans. See posts) Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated New Year's Eve together.

Katrina's latest Instagram post

In the first picture, Katrina is seen playing with her hair while smiling for the camera. She opted for a printed ensemble for the day. In the second picture, she was seen in an adorable selfie with actor-husband. Vicky Kaushal opted for a green-coloured crew neck sweater. A second picture saw her sitting on the lap of Vicky and enjoying the serene view of the sunset.

In the caption, Katrina wrote: "Teen khoobsurat din (three beautiful days)...pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand (love, rest, sunsets and winters)! New Year mana liya (celebrated New Year)…now it's time for #MerryChristmas." The actor referred to her upcoming release Merry Christmas, which releases in theatres on January 12.

Katrina wished fans on New Year

Katrina had also wished her fans a happy New Year. Katrina took to her Instagram to share another series of pictures from her vacation, which featured Vicky Kaushal. Katrina looked beautiful in a white dress with floral design. In the caption, she wrote: "Wishing Peace of mind , health , happiness and love for everyone in 2024 ….."

Upcoming projects

Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi. The film's trailer, which was released a few days ago, intrigued many fans. She also has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

Meanwhile, Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Vicky will be next seen in an upcoming untitled romantic drama film. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Vrik in the lead roles.

