Alia Bhatt gets a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with daughter Raha as they celebrate New Year. See post

Actor Alia Bhatt welcomed New Year 2024 with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Alia shared a bunch of photos also featuring Ranbir and Raha. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt reveals what gives her anxiety, if she 'feels less guilty' being away from Raha) Alia Bhat shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor.

Ranbir kisses Alia

In the first photo, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia hugged each other as he gave a kiss on her cheek while clicking the selfie. She smiled and made a face in the photo. In the next picture, Alia smiled while sitting at a table wearing a string dress and a funky hairband.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Alia holds Raha in new photo

Alia held Raha, who waved in the next photo as they stood by the sea, seemingly at sunset. A scuba gear was also seen kept on a deck in the next picture. Alia wore a pink outfit as she clicked a selfie in another photo. She also posted a picture of her feet against the blue sky.

Alia wishes fans on New Year

The actor shared her video blowing a whistle. In another clip, she gave a glimpse of trees on a windy evening. She captioned the pictures, "2024 to do - keep it wholesome & soul-some. Happy New Year to you all (sun, sparkles, light blue heart and upside-down face emojis)."

Recently, Alia shared a video on Instagram of her accomplishments in 2023. It featured a bunch of pictures from memorable moments of the year. She captioned it with, "2 0 2 3.'' After her post, Ranveer Singh posted a heart emoji. The video started with her look from Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Alia's films

Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's next Jigra. Apart from that, she also has Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. Helmed by Farhan Akhtar, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Ranbir's projects

Ranbir is currently basking in the success of Animal, which hit theatres on December 1. It also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at the box office. Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed it. Ranbir will also be seen in the sequel of Animal.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place