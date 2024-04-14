Lokesh Kanagaraj's new venture with Raghava Lawrence and Bakkiyaraj Kannan titled Benz

On the occasion of Puthandu (Tamil New Year), filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced his second production venture, titled Benz. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan of Remo and Sulthan fame, the film will star Raghava Lawrence in the lead role. (Also Read: Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth flaunts gold in first look from film with Lokesh Kanagaraj; title to be announced soon) Lokesh Kanagaraj shared the posrer of his new production Benz.

‘It is my wish to bring Benz to the screen’

Making the announcement on X, Lokesh revealed that it’s been his ‘wish’ to see Benz on the big screen. He wrote, “It is my wish to bring #Benz to the screen and this is catching its own wish at 11:11. I am very happy to be associating with our beloved @offl_Lawrence sir, thank you so much for trusting our team. And Director @bakkiyaraj_k, I am excited for you. Thank you everyone for making this happen.”

Raghava called the film a ‘dream come true’, writing, “I'm extremely elated to work with @lokeshkanagaraj brother. It's been a dream come true for a long time.” Director Bakkiyaraj also called it a ‘pleasure and an honour’ to collaborate with Lokesh and Raghava for Benz, wishing his fans a happy Tamil New Year.

Bakkiyaraj also wrote the film based on a story by Lokesh. Details of the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed by the filmmakers. The streaming rights of the film have been bagged by Netflix. The title poster shows a red, beaten-up, full helmet, similar to Deadpool’s. The poster reads, “A warrior with a cause is the most dangerous soldier,” making fans curious to know more.

Lokesh’s second production venture

Lokesh floated his own production house called G Squad, debuting a producer with the 2023 film Fight Club. Directed by Abbas A Rahmath, the film starred Vijay Kumar in the lead role and received good reviews. Benz will be his second production venture under the banner. Passion Studios and The Route are also producing the film.

Lokesh has delivered hit after hit with Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. He will soon be working with Rajinikanth, the title of the film will be revealed on April 22. The film will be produced by Sun Pictures and have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Raghava was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s 2023 film Jigarthanda Double X with SJ Suryah.

