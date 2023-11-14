Rajinikanth lauds Jigarthanda Double X team, calls it a ‘rare flower’, Kartik Subbaraj and Raghava Lawrence react

Rajinikanth has showered praise on the team of Jigarthanda Double X and wrote a long letter of appreciation. The heartfelt note written by the superstar was shared by director Karthik Subbaraj on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. Rajinikanth wrote in the note how the film ha "new scenes that cinema fans have never seen before." (Also read: Jigarthanda Double X Twitter reviews are in: Raghava Lawrence and Karthik Subbaraj film termed 'bad, bold and mad') Rajinikanth has also praised Kartik Subbaraj's work in the film.

Rajinikanth's letter of appreciation

Rajinikanth penned a long note of appreciation for the entire team of Jigarthanda Double X in Tamil, which began as, "Jigarthanda Double X" is a Kurunji flower (a rare flower that blooms once very twelve years in the Western Ghats). Amazing work by Karthik Subbaraj, different story and plot. New scenes that cinema fans have never seen before. It makes us wonder if Lawrence can act like this. SJ Surya is the go to actor of today. He aptly mixes villainy, comedy and character and he is amazing.

My special compliments to the producer for making this film so grand. The tribes in the film are not acting, they are living. Elephants have also acted in competition with the actors. Vidhu who has acted as Chetani deserves to be praised more than anyone else. Wonderful."

The superstar also spoke about the work done by the rest of the crew and added, "Tirru's camerawork is great. Art director's T Santanam work is brilliant. Dhilip Subbrayan's fight scenes are amazing. Santhosh Narayanan is the king of composing offbeat music for different films. He brings this film to life with music and proves that he is a master music composer... Karthik Subbaraj makes people clap in this film. He is amazing. Makes you think. Makes you cry. I am proud of Karthik Subburaj. My warmest wishes."

Reactions of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah

Reacting to the note, the director said, "When Thalaivar said...."For my boys" Love you Thalaivaaa (red heart emoticon)" Meanwhile, Raghava Lawrence said, "Thalaiva! Thank you so much for taking time from your busy schedule and appreciating the entire team for #Jigarthandadoublex. The amount of happiness I get from this letter is equal to the movie’s success. Thank you so much Thalaiva! Guruve Saranam (folded hands emoticons)."

SJ Suryah said, "Thank you so much for the great compliment SuperStar @rajinikanth sir and myself and team is drenched with Ur love sir."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON