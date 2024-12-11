Mohanlal reacts to Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule's success: ‘It's like a gatecrash, the wheel has to turn’

Actor Mohanlal spoke about the success of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule at the trailer launch of Barroz in Mumbai. Comparing the film’s success to a ‘gatecrash’, he said he ‘prays’ that all films will run. (Also Read: Vikramaditya Motwane slams Pushpa 2 for hogging theatres, leaving no room for All We Imagine As Light) Mohanlal spoke about the success Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has seen.

‘Lots of big films are coming’

When asked what he thinks about Pushpa 2: The Rule setting the bar for a pan-Indian film, Mohanlal responded, “Not only Pushpa, but my simple prayer to the almighty is for films to run. The film industry’s wheel has to turn because of release…because of success. So, every film should run. People should respect the film. Lots of big films are coming, even my film, I wish it would run.”

He then added, “It’s like a gatecrash…I did a film long ago called Kalapani. That was a pan-Indian film even back then. Santosh (Sivan) only shot that film. He got a National Award. So, somebody should do it. We have all the materials, all the great technicians, artists. But somebody should bring out very different films that can be shown anywhere in the world. So, we are just trying to let it happen.”

The trailer launch of Barroz

Mohanlal launched the trailer of his directorial Barroz in Mumbai on Wednesday. Akshay Kumar was the chief guest at the event. When asked about Akshay playing the protagonist in Priyadarshan’s films, a director he has also often worked with, Mohanlal said, “You can’t compare actors. They are totally different – in terms of the costume, characters they are playing or even their body language.”

He then added, “I have seen most of Akshay’s movies that Priyadarshan has remade, and he is a brilliant actor. He is a 100% professional actor. I am not that professional.” Mohanlal also joked about not wanting to give any advice to young actors entering the film industry because he’s ‘not that old’.

Upcoming work

Arjun was most recently seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has collected over ₹1000 crore gross at the box office worldwide in 6 days. He is yet to announce his next project. Mohanlal’s Barroz will be released in theatres on December 25. He will also soon star in L2: Empuraan and Kannappa.