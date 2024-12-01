Mohanlal wraps up shooting for L2 Empuraan; lauds Prithviraj Sukumar's ‘creativity’

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal wrapped up shooting for their next film together, L2: Empuraan. This is the third time Prithviraj has directed the actor, after the 2019 film Lucifer and the 2022 film Bro Daddy. (Also Read: Barroz virtual 3D trailer: Mohanlal's ambitious first directorial sees him play a ghost in Disney-like fantasy. Watch) Prithviraj Sukumaran is directing Mohanlal for the third time in L2: Empuraan.

Mohanlal on L2: Empuraan

After wrapping up shooting for the sequel of Lucifer, Prithviraj wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “At 5:35 am today, by the banks of the Malampuzha reservoir, we canned the final shot of #L2E #EMPURAAN See you in theatres in 117 days!” Mohanlal also penned a long note on X, thanking the film’s team.

A portion of his note reads, “What an incredible 14-month journey across 8 states and 4 countries, including the UK, USA, and UAE. This film owes its magic to the brilliant direction of Prithviraj Sukumaran whose creativity elevates every frame.” He also added, “L2: Empuraan has been a remarkable chapter in my journey as an artist, one I’ll always treasure.”

He also thanked the audience for their ‘love and support’ in ‘every step of the way’.

About L2: Empuraan

Talking about L2: Empuraan with the press, Mohanlal had called the film ‘brilliant’. Talking to Hindustan Times before the release of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prithviraj had said, “I don’t know if it’s brilliant, but I’m humbled. Unlike the first film, the film is challenging because it requires us to shoot in numerous locations.”

The film is a sequel to the 2019 film Lucifer, which saw Mohanlal as a mysterious man called Stephen Nedumpally aka Khureshi-Ab'raam. When a major political leader dies, his character steps in to right the wrongs. The sequel is touted to reveal more about his character, hints of which were dropped in the first part.

Prithviraj had also directed Mohanlal in Bro Daddy, a comedy film he also starred in. Prithviraj was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He will soon be seen in Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam. Mohanlal will star in Barroz, Thudarum and Kannappa.