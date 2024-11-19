Barroz virtual 3D trailer: Mohanlal's ambitious first directorial sees him play a ghost in Disney-like fantasy. Watch

Barroz virtual 3D trailer: Mohanlal released a ‘virtual 3D’ trailer for his ambitious Malayalam film Barroz, which marks his first directorial. The film, which has been in production since 2021, will be released in theatres on December 25. (Also Read: Pranav Mohanlal is working on a farm in Spain in exchange for food instead of acting, says mom Suchitra) Barroz virtual 3D trailer: Mohanlal directs and stars in the fantasy film.

Barroz trailer

“The Virtual 3D trailer of #Barroz3D is out NOW! Releasing in theatres worldwide on December 25.” wrote Mohanlal on X (formerly Twitter), releasing the film’s trailer. The 2-minute sees Mohanlal play the titular character, a ghost who’s the guardian of treasures. The trailer shows different timelines - the present and the past when the Portuguese colonised India. After guarding Vasco da Gama’s treasure for 400 years, Barroz says he will leave only when the true descendent of Gama owns it.

The film’s story

Jijo Punnoose wrote Barroz based on his novel Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. After Mohanlal and director TK Rajeev Kumar rewrote the story during the pandemic, he exited the film and forfeited credits. The film went on floors initially in March 2021, and filming restarted in December of that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was shot in 3D, and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas produced it. Jijo is director of My Dear Kuttichathan (1984), India’s first 3D film.

Mohanlal’s first directorial

Barroz is based on a 17th-century Portuguese-Afro-Indian myth from the Malabar Coast, known as kappiri muthappan. Mohanlal once told the press that it took a year and a half to finalise the screenplay. Though he initially asked Jijo to direct the film, he considered other directors and took on the task when he declined. The actor also tweaked the original work’s serious tones to something lighter. The film was almost shelved due to budget issues.

Upcoming work

Apart from Barroz, Mohanlal will soon star in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s L2: Empuraan, the sequel to their 2019 hit film Lucifer. He is also co-starring in a film with Mammootty, apart from Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa in Telugu. His bi-lingual Vrushabha has been delayed.