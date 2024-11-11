Pranav Mohanlal is working on a farm in Spain in exchange for food instead of acting, says mom Suchitra

One look at actor Pranav Mohanlal’s Instagram account shows he’s fond of travel. Malayalam actor Mohanlal and producer Suchitra’s son often post pictures, videos and notes from wherever he is. In an interview with FTQ with Rekha Menon, the producer revealed that her son is currently living a slow life in Spain. (Also Read: Nivin Pauly reacts after receiving clean chit from police in rape case) Pranav Mohanlal's mother wishes he would do more films but he has other plans.

‘It’s an experience’

Suchitra said in the interview that Pranav, whom she lovingly calls Appu, is working on a farm in exchange for food and accommodation instead of acting. Matrubhumi translated what she said in Malayalam, “Appu is in Spain now working on a farm or something. There’s no money involved, only accommodation and food. Sometimes, the work involves looking after horses or lambs. It’s an experience. He shares stories whenever he’s back from his travels.”

Pranav’s mom also said that while he’s still interested in acting, he’s also picky about his roles and films. “I like to listen to scripts, so I sit and listen. He does one film every two years. I ask him to do at least two films per year. But when I think about it, I realise he’s trying to balance everything.” She also stated that she has ‘no wish’ for Pranav to act in Mohanlal’s films because ‘people will compare them and judge them’ for it.

Pranav Mohanlal’s career

Pranav began his career as a child artist in his father’s 2002 film Onnaman and won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist for the 2003 film Punarjani. In 2005, he was an assistant director for the Tamil film Papanasam, a remake of his father’s Malayalam film Drishyam, and the Malayalam film Life of Josutty.

In 2018, he debuted as a lead actor in the Malayalam film Aadhi. 2022’s Hridayam brought him into the limelight in other states, with people liking the film and his performance. This year, he acted in Varshangalkku Shesham with Dhyan Sreenivasan.