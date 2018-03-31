Kamal Haasan on meeting Christopher Nolan: Surprised that he had seen Papanasam. See pics

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is in India for a three-day film event and met actor Kamal Haasan on Friday night. The two artistes met at the event and Kamal shared his experience on Twitter and wrote, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam.”

Reframing the Future of Film is an event by Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, that has organised this event to discuss the importance of restoration of film, and shooting on film vs digital. This cause is close to Nolan’s heart, who has been a champion of shooting on film in the west. Nolan’s Interstellar and Dunkirk will be screened as part of the three-day event.

Not only Kamal Haasan, acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who is currently working with Mani Ratnam on the multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, was also present at the post event dinner.

