 Kamal Haasan on meeting Christopher Nolan: Surprised that he had seen Papanasam. See pics | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Kamal Haasan on meeting Christopher Nolan: Surprised that he had seen Papanasam. See pics

Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in Mumbai, where the director is attending a three-day film event.

regional movies Updated: Mar 31, 2018 12:41 IST
HT Correspondent
Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in Mumbai on Friday.
Kamal Haasan met Christopher Nolan in Mumbai on Friday.

Hollywood director Christopher Nolan is in India for a three-day film event and met actor Kamal Haasan on Friday night. The two artistes met at the event and Kamal shared his experience on Twitter and wrote, “Met Mr.Christopher Nolan. Apologized for seeing Dunkirk in the digital format and in return am sending Hey Ram in digital format for him to see. Was surprised to know he had seen Paapanaasam.”

Reframing the Future of Film is an event by Film Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation, that has organised this event to discuss the importance of restoration of film, and shooting on film vs digital. This cause is close to Nolan’s heart, who has been a champion of shooting on film in the west. Nolan’s Interstellar and Dunkirk will be screened as part of the three-day event.

Not only Kamal Haasan, acclaimed cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who is currently working with Mani Ratnam on the multi-starrer Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, was also present at the post event dinner.

