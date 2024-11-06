Nivin Pauly reacts after receiving clean chit from police in alleged rape case

Actor Nivin Pauly has been cleared of all charges by the Kerala police in an alleged rape case against him that was filed in September. After receiving the clean chit, the actor posted a note on Instagram, thanking everyone who stood by him. (Also Read: Malayalam actor-producer Sandra Thomas claims KFPA expelled her in an attempt to ‘silence women’ from speaking up) Nivin Pauly penned a short note on Instagram after receiving a clean chit from the police.

Nivin Pauly cleared of charges

Onmanorama reported that the SIT investigation team said, “We scrutinised his (Nivin's) emigration details, credit card transaction records and other travel details. The findings didn't corroborate the allegations and hence we decided to remove his name from the accused list.”

Nivin also posted notes in Malayalam and English on Instagram, thanking those who stood by him. He wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support.” Numerous fans left supportive messages under his post. Actors like Shwetha Menon and Saniya Iyappan also commented with heart emojis, clearly happy to hear the news.

What happened

A 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police against six people, including Nivin, alleging that they had assaulted her in Dubai. An officer of Oonnukal police station, where the FIR under section 376 of the IPC was registered, told PTI that there are six accused, including a woman, in the case.

After the news broke, Nivin wrote on Instagram, “I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I am determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations are baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally.”

Vineeth Sreenivasan and Bhagath Manuel also supported him, claiming he was with them at the time the alleged incident took place. In October, a special investigation team (SIT) questioned Nivin about the case. The actor recorded his statement that the charges against him were ‘fabricated’.