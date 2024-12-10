Menu Explore
Vikramaditya Motwane slams Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 for taking multiple shows, ruling out All We Imagine As Light

BySugandha Rawal
Dec 10, 2024 08:16 PM IST

Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane took to social media to express his frustration and called out Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun’s film Pushpa 2: The Rule might be creating ripples at the box office, but filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane is not happy with the screen distribution of the film. He has expressed his frustration and disappointment with the screens that the film got, as compared to the Golden Globe-nominated film, All We Imagine As Light. Also read: Pushpa 2 box office collection day 5: Allu Arjun film passes the Monday test, nears 600 crore in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule released on the big screen on December 5.
Vikramaditya Motwane upset

Vikramaditya took to Instagram Stories to express his views after congratulating director Payal Kapadia for securing two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

He shared his disappointment that her film is off the big screen, while films such as Pushpa 2 continue to enjoy multiple daily shows. He shared a screenshot of multiple screenings of Pushpa 2 to emphasise his views.

Sharing the screenshot, Vikramaditya wrote, “And yet, Payal’s incredible success will mean f**k all to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and will have 36 shows a day of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this (sic)."

His Insta story.
The film’s team is yet to react to the jibe by Vikramaditya.

About Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is the sequel to the 2021 pan-India hit Pushpa: The Rise. The film directed by Sukumar, marks the return of Allu Arjun as the titular anti-hero, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fassil. The film was released on December 5. Pushpa 2 The Rule has now crossed 590 crores at the box office. The film is expected to cross the 600 crore mark by Tuesday.

The film sees Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj, who has now become the leader of a Red Sanders smuggling syndicate. He is married to Srivalli, played by Rashmika and is still stuck in an egotistical war with police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, played by Fahadh. The film ends by setting up the story for Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

About All We Imagine As Light

Payal Kapadia scripted history with her film, All We Imagine As Light, by securing two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2025. She scored a historic nomination in the Best Director category for All We Imagine As Light. This is the first time that a director from India has been nominated in the Best Director category. The acclaimed film was also nominated in the Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language category.

The Malayalam-Hindi film marks Payal's feature directorial debut. Earlier this year, the film charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May. It follows two nurses Prabha and Anu from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty. It stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam.

