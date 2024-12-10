Gandhi to RRR: Every Indian film that made it to the Golden Globes before Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light

There were 6 to be precise, each groundbreaking in their own unique ways. Late last night, Payal Kapadia scripted history as she became the first Indian filmmaker to cinch a Best Director nomination for the coveted Golden Globe Awards 2025. All We Imagine as Light holds 2 nominations, one for Payal under the Best Director Motion Picture category and one for Best Motion Picture (non-English language). As the country raves over the poignant tale, now well into its international lap, here's taking a look at the niche cinematic gems which have held down India's metaphorical flag at the prestigious awards ceremony over the decades. Gandhi to RRR: Indian films which paved the way for All We Imagine as Light's loading stint at the Golden Globe Awards 2025

Do Aankhe Barah Haath

An early player in the field of international film circuits, V Shantaram's Do Aankhe Barah Haath (1957) dealt with the conflicting theme of rehabilitation with a jail warden taking it upon himself to reform hardened criminals with life lessons and hard work. The film cinched Samuel Goldwyn Award in 1959 in addition to a Silver Bear at the 8th Berlin International Film Festival.

Gandhi

Before you point out that Ben Kingsley was the lead of Richard Attenborough's cult classic Gandhi (1982), let us point out that the era-defining film was actually a co-production between India and the United Kingdom. The film quite literally swept the Golden Globes clean that year, winning across the keynote categories of Best Actor (for Kingsley), Best Director (for Attenborough), Best Screenplay, New Star of the Year (Kingsley again) and Best Foreign Film. Cult classic for a reason.

Salaam Bombay!

The rave reviews propping up Mira Nair's soul-ripping Salaam Bombay! (1988) is a legacy which traverses decades. Mira cinched a nomination for the film in the Best Foreign Film category, but was bested by Denmark's Pelle the Conqueror. Nonetheless, Salaam Bombay!, which incidentally also starred the late Irrfan Khan, enjoys a plush and supreme position in her petite filmography traversing grating themes.

Monsoon Wedding

The second Mira Nair film in this list, Monsoon Wedding (2001) was a very raw and real celebration of the metaphorical colours and shade which make up the Indian family. The film is a beautiful meld of tradition and the complications that arise when the same starts inching towards modernity. With names like Naseeruddin Shah, Shefali Shah and Lillete Dubey leading the cast, the 2001 release still makes for a thoroughly engaging thought-provoking watch, even today. The film was bested by the cult classic martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon but still managed to win the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Slumdog Millionaire

The absolute uproar of celebration with which Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire (2009) was welcomed into the international film circuit, in a way set the tone for the equally raucous reception SS Rajamouli's RRR got. To be clear, Slumdog Millionaire is not an Indian film, it is a British production. Why the Dev Patel and Frieda Pinto-starrer deserves a place on this list but, is because it made AR Rahman the first Indian to win a Golden Globe for Best Original Score. the film managed a hundred percent success rate that fated evening, as it bagged 4 wins, one for each of its nominations. Besides Rahman, Danny lifted the trophy for Best Director while writer Simon Beaufoy lifted the trophy for Best Screenplay. The film also emerged victorious in the Best Motion Picture - Drama category.

RRR

India's freshest cinematic export to the world at large, SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022) swooned every last person who watched it. The golden goose per se was the power-packed Naatu Naatu, the brainchild of MM Keeravaani which went onto win a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category followed by an Oscar win for the same. For the Golden Globes, it became the first Indian track to claim this honour.

Time to cue the song, and maybe the film too again then, as we gear up to cheer Payal on to, hopefully the finish line this time.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 6, 2025.