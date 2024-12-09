Pushpa 2 inspired BJP vs AAP poster war erupts ahead of Delhi elections

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition BJP are taking cues from Allu Arujun's recent blockbuster movie Pushpa 2 to get their message across to Delhi's voters ahead of the assembly elections. Telugu Blockbuster "Pushpa 2" inspired campaign posters from AAP and BJP.(AAP, Delhi BJP/X)

Both parties have issued posters with text inspired by cult dialogues from the movie.

The AAP issued a poster on Saturday with lines “Kejriwal Jhukega Nahi” based on the cult dialogue of the movie. The lines were titled in bold letters.

Kejriwal poses as the protagonist, carrying the party's symbol “jhaadu” (broom) on his shoulder. “4th Term Coming Soon” reads the poster, referring to the party's electoral successes in 2013, 2015 and 2020 in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The BJP hit back on Monday by releasing its own Pushpa 2 inspired poster. It showed Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva posing as the movie's protoganist Pushpa on a throne with “Bhrashtachariyon Ko Khatam Karenge” (will finish the corrupt) written in bold.

Delhi election

Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power in Delhi for the fourth time after its massive electoral successes in 2020 in which it routed the BJP, winning 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly.

The party has been campaigning hard on the alleged failure of the BJP-led Centre to maintain law and order in Delhi, pointing to rising incidents of extortion and gun violence.

“Delhi Police is not in our control, otherwise, the situation in Delhi would not have been this bad. Just as I fixed schools, hospitals, and electricity, I would have fixed law and order too,” Kejriwal said on Sunday while addressing a padyatra.

The BJP has been accusing the AAP of corruption and mismanagement, also blaming the party's alleged misgovernance for Delhi's pollution woes. Earlier, the BJP gave the slogan "Ab Nahi Sahenge, Badal Kar Rahenge" (won't tolerate now, will bring the change), asserting to end the AAP rule.