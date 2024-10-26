Delhi BJP's Virendra Sachdeva takes dip in ‘polluted’ Yamuna, lands in hospital

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva reported breathing issues and skin irritation days after he took a dip in the heavily polluted toxic water of the Yamuna River. The party's social media handle stated that the BJP leader was admitted to hospital after complaining of skin rashes. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva is experiencing high itching and breathing issues, BJP claimed. (ANI)

After experiencing health issues, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over his "failure" to fulfil his promise of cleaning Yamuna by 2025.

Virendra Sachdeva after the dip faced skin rashes and slight discomfort in breathing, Delhi BJP said in a statement. He was examined by the doctors at the RML hospital who prescribed him medicines for three days.

After Virendra Sachdeva's claim, senior AAP leader and Environment Minister Gopal Rai hit back at the opposition adding that the BJP was creating a "drama" and intensifying the issue of the rising pollution levels in Delhi.

Sachdeva had on Thursday taken a dip in the Yamuna at a ghat near ITO, in protest against the "corruption" of the Delhi government, which he said deprived the city of the funds meant for the cleaning of the river.

BJP Delhi chief's challenge to Delhi CM Atishi

While visiting the banks of the Yamuna Sachdeva he challenged AAP leaders, Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to inspect the river's condition.

Referring to 'Sheesh Mahal', the residence used by Arvind Kejriwal for 10 years as Chief Minister, Sachdeva while speaking to ANI said, "We have arranged a red carpet as people who used to live in 'Sheesh Mahal' are accustomed to it. We have also arranged two chairs as this tradition was initiated by Atishi herself. If she comes, she will need two chairs. If Arvind Kejriwal comes, we will be happy. Although he is on bail, he was the chief minister of Delhi. We will wait for some more time if they come."

"They should account for the ₹8,500 crores given by the Central government to clean the Yamuna," Sachdeva said