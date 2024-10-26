'Lady Don', key accused in Delhi's Burger King murder arrested, wanted to go to US

In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old woman associate of notorious gangster Himanshu Bhau, linked to the murder of a man at Rajouri Garden's Burger King in West Delhi, news agency PTI reported citing officials on Friday. 19-year-old Annu Dhankar aka Lady Don. (HT Photo)

The woman has been identified as Annu Dhankar, popularly known as 'Lady Don.' She was nabbed near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

A proclaimed offender in the case, Annu Dhankar had been on the run since the Burger King killing, which occurred on June 18 this year. "Dhankar is a resident of Rohtak, Haryana, and she was involved in the murder of one Aman at Burger King restaurant," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik told PTI.

Burger King shootout: What happened on June 18

On June 18, the three accused in the case arrived at the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden on a bike. While one of them remained outside, two accused went inside the food joint and fired around 20-25 rounds of bullets at Aman, who was sitting with a woman inside, from close range, PTI reported

Victim Aman died on the spot. More than 50 customers and 10 staffers were present inside the eatery when the assailants fired.

'Lady Don' Annu Dhankar's role in crime

During the murder investigation, Annu Dhankar's name cropped up as one of the key accused who brought Aman to the Burger King outlet. She reportedly befriended him on social media and lured him to the crime spot.

At the time of the crime, she was sitting inside the food joint with Aman.

On the day of the shootout, Dhankar intimated to Himanshu Bhau that Aman was coming to meet her at Burger King, where he was later killed.

After his murder, Annu returned to her PG in Mukherji Nagar and collected her belongings. Then, from ISBT Kashmiri Gate, she took a bus to Chandigarh and later went to Katra via Amritsar.

Wanted to immigrate to the US: 'Lady Don' on why she helped Himanshu gang

During the police interrogation, Lady Don Dhankar revealed that she was friends with Himanshu Bhau and Sahil Ritolia who promised to arrange visa and other documents at their expense to immigrate to the United States, the officer said.

Her name has also been involved in another incident of indiscriminate firing at Matu Ram Halwai Shop in Gohana.

According to her, Himanshi, who she refers to as 'Bhau' sent her money through a money exchange shop all along.

"On October 22, she was told by Bhau that the matter had cooled down and instructed her to vacate the PG. He further told her that she could go to the USA via Dubai," the officer said.

She was asked to come to Lakhimpur Kheri for a crossover to Nepal but was arrested.