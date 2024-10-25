Uttar Pradesh: Masked men open fire on school van in Amroha, no injuries reported

Unidentified masked men opened fire on a private school van in Amroha,Uttar Pradesh, which was carrying 28 children, on Friday, police officials told news agency PTI. The school van in Amroha which was ambushed by masked men who fired at them(PTI)

Police officials said the incident took place under the Gajraula police station area when the masked individuals fired indiscriminately at the van transporting S R S International School students.

An FIR was lodged at the Gajraula police station against three suspects, one of whom has been taken into custody for questioning.

Circle Officer Shwetaabh Bhaskar told PTI, “It is believed that the van driver was the target. He and the schoolchildren are all safe.”

Amroha superintendent of police (SP) Kunwar Anupam Singh stated that two-three individuals ambushed the bus on its way to school in the morning. It is believed they were aiming for the driver as they started shooting from under his window at first.

The driver alleged that the bike-borne individuals could have targeted him due to a dispute which took place four days ago, when a scooty crashed into the side of the bus, causing a fight between the van driver and the owner of the scooty.

The driver's statement has been recorded and the police are looking into the earlier accident which may have set off the shooting as well, Singh told PTI.

The terrified schoolchildren reportedly shouted for help while hiding under their seats as the masked men continued to fire.

The van driver promptly took action and managed to steer the vehicle to a safe place before informing the school management. The school authorities reported the matter to the police.

CO Bhaskar said a detailed probe into the incident was underway.