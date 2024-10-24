70-yr-old man held for raping 2 minors in UP’s Bulandshahr: Police

Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr police have arrested a 70-year-old man, who worked in an ashram, for allegedly raping two minor girls in a village of that district for months. A case under POCSO Act and rape was registered against the accused, police said. (For Representation)

The matter came to fore when one of the girls was taken to hospital following stomach pain and doctors there confirmed that she was four months’ pregnant, police said.

The girl then narrated her ordeal to here family members who lodged a police complaint on Wednesday (October 23). Subsequently, the accused identified as Mohanlal was arrested on Wednesday night, the police said.

“A case under POCSO Act and rape was registered against the accused arrested late in the night,” said circle officer, Syana, Dileep Singh.

As per the CO, the accused also hails from the same village where the survivors reside. The cop said the girls, both Class 7 students and aged around 13, used to play at the ashram ground every evening.

The duo accused that the elderly man used to offer them some intoxicating pills as prasad following which he would sexually exploit them. The CO said it was being investigated whether the accused had sexually exploited other girls also.