Uttar Pradesh labourer shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Tral area

A labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured by terrorists on Thursday in the Tral area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Shubam Kumar from Bijnore sustained a gunshot wound to the arm when terrorists opened fire at him in Pulwama.

The victim has been identified as Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnore, who sustained a gunshot wound to the arm when terrorists opened fire at him in Batagund village, police said.

Kumar was rushed to a hospital for treatment, and his condition is said to be stable.

This marks the third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir within the past week. On Sunday, six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack at a construction site in Ganderbal district.

Two terrorists, armed with an American-made M4 carbine and an AK-47, were captured on CCTV camera footage spending seven minutes at a workers' camp in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where seven people were killed on October 20.

The deceased were employed by APCO Infratech, the company involved in constructing the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

Around 7.25pm on October 20, as some employees were sitting in the dining area and others were heading for dinner, the attack unfolded at the camp.

The location of the camp is just below an approach road to the tunnel, flanked by barren mountains on one side and the Srinagar-Leh national highway on the other.

The attack was the deadliest on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir since the June 9 incident in Reasi when nine pilgrims were killed after the bus they were in plunged into a valley when it came under gunfire from terrorists.

On October 18, a labourer Ashok Kumar Chavan from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district. His bullet-ridden body was recovered from the Wachi area of Zainpora.

Police had said that Chavan’s body had four bullet marks. This was the first targeted killing in the Valley since the civilian government, led by Omar Abdullah, took charge in Jammu and Kashmir on October 16.



With PTI inputs