CCTV video: Terrorists with AK-47, M4 carbine enter Kashmir's Ganderbal camp, open fire leaving doctor, 6 others dead

Two terrorists, armed with an American-made M4 carbine and an AK-47, were captured on CCTV camera footage spending seven minutes at a workers' camp in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where seven people were killed on October 20. One of the terrorists captured in CCTV footage at the site where seven people were killed.

Among the deceased was a doctor from Budgam in Kashmir, while six others hailed from outside the Valley. They were employed by APCO Infratech, the company involved in constructing the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

Around 7.25pm on October 20, as some employees were sitting in the dining area and others were heading for dinner, the attack unfolded at the camp.

The location of the camp is just below an approach road to the tunnel, flanked by barren mountains on one side and the Srinagar-Leh national highway on the other.

Following the attack, senior police officers, along with officials from the National Investigation Agency and other security agencies, visited the site.

“There is no CCTV camera installed at the location where they first opened fire. However, CCTV footage captured the area they moved to next, showing the two entering and opening fire. They also attacked the mess before emerging and targeting more workers,” The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

Initial investigations have revealed that the attackers placed a grenade inside a vehicle parked at the camp before shooting the driver.

After recording the statements of the injured persons and a security guard who managed to escape, it became clear that initially, the workers thought some people were bursting firecrackers. However, within two to three minutes, they realised it was a terror attack, the report added.

The attackers were armed with an M4 carbine assault rifle and an AK-47, with 37 to 40 spent cartridges found at the scene.

Officials said that the police have picked the locals for questioning as so far investigating officers haven’t got any clue about the attackers who are believed to be foreigners.

The top police, army and the CRPF officers have been frequently visiting the spot. The officers said that two terrorists who were involved could have recently sneaked into Valley via Bandipora district.

At the time when the attackers sneaked into camp more than 200 workers and officers were present inside the campsite.