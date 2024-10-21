'Exact a price': Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vows revenge for Kashmir terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said he has asked security forces to "exact a price" from terrorists who carried out the Ganderbal attack. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.(ANI file photo)

Seven persons, including a local doctor and six non-local labourers, were killed in the terror attack at an under-construction tunnel at Gund in Ganderbal district.

Sinha said he had asked the security forces to avenge the attack.

"The brutal and savage attack against construction workers will be avenged. I've asked the J&K Police, security forces to exact a price that will be remembered by the terrorists and their associates for time to come," he wrote in a post on X.

At an event, he said India won't forget the dastardly attack.

He said Pakistan posed a threat to the region

"It is still trying to kill innocent people in this region and to destabilise peace here," he added at the Police Martyrs' Day function.

"We need to stop drug smuggling here. We need to be aware of possible threats. We need to improve counter-insurgency operations," he added.

The LG paid tributes to those killed in the line of duty and said their sacrifices will be remembered forever.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah also lambasted Pakistan for the attack.

"I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega (Kashmir will never become Pakistan). Let us live with dignity and succeed," he said.

He warned Pakistan of "very severe" results if it didn't stop fostering terrorism on its soil.

"If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI