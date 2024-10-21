‘Dreams shattered’: Son of doctor killed in Kashmir terror attack

The son of Dr Shahnawaz Dar, one of the seven people killed in the Gagangir terror attack, on Monday, expressed his grief over the loss of his father and said that his death had shattered his dream of becoming an IAS officer, reported news agency ANI. Villagers offer funeral prayers near the body of Kashmiri doctor Shahnawaz who was killed in the Gagangir terror attack(AP)

He added that he was now responsible for taking care of his family and urged the administration to help him achieve his dream.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Dar said, “My father Dr Shahnawaz Dar was an honest and respectable man in this area. My father wanted me to become a doctor but I wanted to become an IAS officer. My grandfather was a police inspector and he had faith in me that I would become an IAS officer.”

He added, “My father had resolved that he would do everything he could to make me an IAS officer. But after hearing yesterday's news, my dreams have been shattered.”

Dr Dar, a designer Sushant Abrol and six labourers were killed on Sunday evening while returning to their camp in Gund, Ganderbal, when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. Five others injured in the attack are being treated at SKIMS hospital in Srinagar.

The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. Search operations for those involved are still underway.

NC party president Farooq Abdullah condemned the attack and blamed Pakistan for it, saying, “This attack was very unfortunate. Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here? We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery.”

He also warned the leadership in Pakistan that if they wanted good relations with India they need to put an end to such terror attacks.

"'Kashmir Pakistan nahi Banega.' Let us live with dignity and succeed. If they couldn't create Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now? It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe. How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team led by a senior officer is expected to visit the site of the terror attack in Gagangir. Sources told ANI that a superintendent of police rank officer will be leading the NIA team from the agency's regional branch.