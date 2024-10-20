2 migrant labourers killed, 2 injured in terror attack in J&K's Ganderbal

Two migrant labourers are feared dead in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on Sunday.



According to a PTI report, the terrorists opened fire on the camp that housed labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel at the Gund area in the Ganderbal district. Security personnel have cordoned the area to nab the attackers.(PTI/Representational image)

Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries, officials said. Police and army have cordoned off the area to track the attackers.



Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in an X post,"Very sad news of a dastardly & cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed & 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people & send my condolences to their loved ones."

Bullet-riddled body of Bihar labourer recovered in Shopian

The targeted attack in Ganderbal comes days after a bullet-riddled body of a labourer hailing from Bihar was recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The body of Ashok Chauhan was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district. He was living in Sangam area of Anantnag.

One of Chauhan's colleagues told PTI they left their rented room at 7 in the morning and he was with them for about an hour.

"He got a phone call while we were harvesting corn. He told us that he is going somewhere. When he did not return for sometime, we went to look for him. We called his number which kept ringing, but there was no answer. Then we found his body," the colleague added.



J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in an X post condemned the killing of the Bihar labourer, saying,"I strongly condemn the brutal killing of a vendor Ashok Chauhan in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family. Our security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice."



Chief minister Omar Abdullah said,"Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased."