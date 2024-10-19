J-K: LG Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah condemn killing of labourer in Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday condemned the killing of a migrant labourer in the Shopian district of Kashmir. Sammu and Kashmir National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah meets LG Manoj Sinha to stake claim to form the government, at Rajbhawan in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

In a post on X, LG Manoj Sinha said, “I strongly condemn the brutal killing of vendor Ashok Chauhan in Shopian by cowardly terrorists. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with his family. Our security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice. (sic)”

“My thoughts are with his family members and friends in this time of grief. I have directed the Jammu Kashmir Police & District Administration to extend all the support,” the LG added.

Ashok Chauhan, a migrant labourer from Bihar was found dead with bullet injuries on Friday in Shopian district.

J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah, while condemning the incident said, “Very sorry to hear about the death of Ashok Chouhan at the hands of militants in South Kashmir. These attacks are abhorrent & must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. I send my condolences to the family & loved ones of the deceased.”