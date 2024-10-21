Ganderbal terror attack: Search operations underway in J&K

Massive search operation was underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district as security forces have launched a manhunt for those involved in the terror attack on Sunday. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also expected to reach the site of the incident. (PTI screengrab)

The development comes a day after a doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Sunday’s victims included a Kashmiri doctor and six people employed with a construction company who had returned to their camp in the evening. Among the six were three labourers, a manager, a mechanical engineer and a designer.

The Resistance Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Top officials of both the police and army are on the spot taking stock of the situation and the manhunt.

According to the injured people, two terrorists were involved in the attack. The five injured are currently undergoing treatment at SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.

Officials are trying to identify the attackers and the search is underway.

“We don’t have any listed local militant in the area. The attackers could be foreigners,” said an officer.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah condemned the terror attack in the district on Sunday.

“Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones,” Abdullah said in a post on X.