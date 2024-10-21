'Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega': Farooq Abdullah's stern message after J&K attack

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Gagangir and told Pakistan to stop spreading terrorism in India. He said Pakistan would have to halt these activities if it wanted good relations with New Delhi. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) Party President Farooq Abdullah with other leaders of the INDIA bloc.(ANI file photo)

Farooq Abdullah, whose party formed a government in the Union territory recently, vowed that Kashmir will never become Pakistan.

"I want to tell the leadership in Pakistan that if they want good relations with India, they need to put an end to this. Kashmir Pakistan nahi banega (Kashmir will never become Pakistan). Let us live with dignity and succeed," he said.

He warned Pakistan of "very severe" results if it didn't stop fostering terrorism on its soil.

"If they couldn't create a Pakistan for 75 years, how would it be possible now?... It is time to end terrorism, otherwise the results will be very severe... How will talks be held if they kill our innocent people?" he added.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday.

"This attack was very unfortunate... Immigrant poor labourers and a doctor lost their lives. What will the terrorists get from this? Do they think they will be able to create a Pakistan here... We are trying to put this to an end so we can move on from the misery," Abdullah said.

At least two terrorists carried out the dastardly attack.

Two labourers died instantly, while four others and a doctor later succumbed to their injuries.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA), meanwhile, has reached Kashmir to investigate the terror attack.

Amit Shah, CM Omar Abdullah slam terrorists

Union home minister Amit Shah described the terror attack as a “despicable act of cowardice.”

"Those involved in this heinous act will not be spared and will face the harshest response from our security forces. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir's new chief minister, Omar Abdullah, also called the attack "dastardly and cowardly".

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Omar wrote on X on Sunday.

