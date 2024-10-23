Ganderbal terror attack: 40 locals rounded up for questioning

The police have picked up almost 40 people for questioning as part of investigation into the Ganderbal terror attack which left seven workers dead and five injured on Sunday. The top police, army and the CRPF officers have been frequently visiting the spot. (PTI)

Officials said that the police have picked the locals for questioning as so far investigating officers haven’t got any clue about the attackers who are believed to be foreigners. The top police, army and the CRPF officers have been frequently visiting the spot.

The officers said that two terrorists who were involved could have recently sneaked into Valley via Bandipora district. “We are looking at all the possible angles about the attackers and also whether they were only two people or more,” said an officer privy to details of investigation.

The investigating officers also met the five injured workers and got to know some details about the attackers. The injured persons told the police that two persons who were carrying weapons fired indiscriminately at three to four places and even set one vehicle on fire before they left the campsite.

At the time when the attackers sneaked into camp more than 200 workers and officers were present inside the campsite.

LG Sinha visits terror attack site

On Tuesday, J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha visited the camp site and also met some employees.

The officials said the LG interacted with the officials and workers of the tunnel construction agency, APCO Infratech, took stock of the situation and discussed measures to ensure their safety and security. Sinha was briefed about the attack by the top security officials. NIA team led by a senior officer had also visited the spot.