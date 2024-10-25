Rajasthan mother drowns infant son after 8 years of longing for a child: Report

A woman was arrested in a Rajasthan village after she allegedly drowned her 20-day-old son in a water tank, News18 reported citing police on Thursday. The family was heartbroken upon learning of the child's death, as he was born after the couple had waited for eight years. The report said that preliminary investigations indicated the mother was dealing with mental distress, which led her to take her own son's life. (Representational image)

Girdhari Lal Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police for Neem Ka Thana, was quoted as saying that the infant's body was found in a water tank at their home in Jeelo village, under the jurisdiction of Dabla police station, two days ago.

The child’s father, Krishna Kumar, works in the Fire Brigade Department in Ratangarh, Rajasthan. He mentioned that the deceased was their first child, born after eight years of consulting doctors and praying at various temples.

What happened?

According to police reports quoted by News18, after arriving at the scene of the incident, the family claimed that an unknown individual had thrown the child into the water tank.

However, following discussions with the family and a detailed examination of the area, the police revealed that the child’s mother, Suman Saini alias Saroj Devi, was responsible for the infant’s death. In an attempt to mislead her family, she pretended to cry and faint.

With the evidence pointing to her guilt, the police arrested the mother for her son’s murder.

The report further said that preliminary investigations indicated the mother was dealing with mental distress, which led her to take her own son's life.

She had experienced anxiety about his upbringing and future since his birth. Driven by these concerns, she allegedly threw her son into the water tank on Tuesday night, resulting in his death. The police are still investigating other aspects of the case.

The child’s aunt said that on Tuesday, after dinner, everyone went to sleep. The mother, sister-in-law, and two children were at home, and the child slept next to his grandmother.

However, after midnight, the child was missing from the cot, prompting the family to search for him. They eventually noticed that the lid of the water tank outside their home was open. Upon looking inside, they found the child floating.