Ghaziabad: Man kills mother for not giving him 20,000; three held

A 55-year-old woman, who was found dead in Ghaziabad’s Tronica City on October 4, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her 26-year-old son and his two friends after she refused to give him ₹20,000, police said on Thursday. All three have been arrested, they said. The three arrested suspects in police custody on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police said the suspects have been identified as Sudhir Kumar alias Mohit, the woman’s son, and his two friends, Ankit Valmiki (24) and Sachin Tyagi (25), all residents of Mandola Village in Ghaziabad. All three are childhood friends, police said.

On October 4, the body of the woman, identified as Sangeeta Tyagi, with multiple injuries was found in Manodla village, barely 300 metres from the thread manufacturing factory in Troncia city, where she worked.

After the identification of the body, police registered a murder case under section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Tronica City police station, said police, adding that Sangeeta is survived by her husband, Sunil Tyagi, and two sons, Manish and Sudhir. Sunil works in Hapur as the caretaker of a property, while Manish works as a security guard and lives in Delhi along with his wife and children.

“During investigation, it came to fore that Sudhir, who works as a DJ, used to reside with his mother in Mandola. A few days before the murder, Sudhir demanded ₹20,000 from Sangeeta, but she refused him, saying he was useless and living off her earnings and that she would transfer the property and house to her elder son,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (rural), adding that after heated arguments with his mother, he felt humiliated and decided to kill her.

“On October 3, Sudhir went to a liquor shop close to his home and met his friends. While consuming alcohol together, Sudhir told them about the fight and also his desire to kill her. His friends assured their support, and on the same day around 9pm, Sudhir took Sachin’s bike to pick up his mother from her workplace,” said Tiwari.

“Instead of returning home, he took Sangeeta to an isolated place close to a gas agency in Tronica City. Sudhir and Ankit held Sangeeta down, while Sachin killed her using a brick. We have recovered the motorcycle and brick used in the crime. All suspects are booked on charges of murder, and further investigation is underway,” said the DCP.