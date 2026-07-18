Shashi Tharoor’s tweet after being rescued from a stuck lift in Kerala: ‘Half an hour in lift was not a major problem’
Shashi Tharoor was rescued after being stuck in a hotel lift for 30 minutes in Kerala. The MP praised the fire force for their speedy help.
Shashi Tharoor was successfully rescued after being trapped inside a hotel lift in Kerala. Shortly after the incident, the Thiruvananthapuram MP took to social media to share his experience and express his gratitude to the team that safely got him out.
Tharoor shared his post while reacting to an ANI tweet about his rescue. “Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor got briefly stuck in the lift of a private hotel while arriving to attend the installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Trivandrum East. Fire and Rescue Services personnel reached the spot and used a hydraulic spreader to open the lift door, safely rescuing him. Shashi Tharoor later felicitated the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in recognition of their prompt response.”
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Reacting to the tweet, Tharoor wrote, “Half an hour in the lift was not a major problem, though it did make me unconscionably late for my next two appointments, one with a Minister calling on me!”
He added, “But I would wish to add a huge thank-you, and my highest appreciation, for the speed, efficiency and capability of the Kerala Fire & Rescue Service, who did a highly commendable job within minutes of receiving our call.”
“Everyone is okay. The hotel staff came first, but they could not do anything. Then they decided to call the fire force. The fire force arrived within five minutes of being called, and I sincerely thank them,” Tharoor told the media after being rescued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More